A former Barron County man facing felony methamphetamine and burglary charges remains in the Eau Claire County Jail pending a Jan. 22, 2020, arraignment hearing, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Trevor L. Davis, 30, appeared in a court hearing at Barron Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, court records said. He waived a preliminary hearing and was returned to Eau Claire, where he faces charges of vehicle theft and bail jumping filed in August 2019, court records said.
A complaint filed in July 2019 alleges Davis and three other defendants were responsible for the disappearance of more than $10,000 worth of property from a Haugen area storage facility, including a rider lawnmower, a trailer and fishing equipment.
Davis was also the subject of arrest warrants in two other western Wisconsin counties in connection with more than a dozen felony charges, including aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim, strangulation/suffocation, armed robbery and bail jumping.
Rusk County put out a nationwide warrant out for Davis’ arrest on Dec. 17, 2018, after his defense attorney told the court he hadn’t spoken with Davis since the previous October.
At the time, Davis faced a felony armed robbery charge in connection with his role in an alleged July 2017 methamphetamine deal that went bad in the Rusk County town of Strickland.
The alleged seller was shot by one of Davis’ two companions, 23-year-old Brennon P. Foster, now serving a 10-year sentence after his conviction on two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Davis was apprehended by Barron County Sheriff’s deputies following an anonymous May 9 call. The caller had information that Davis was at a home outside Cameron. After a foot chase to a nearby home, Davis was arrested after being bitten by a K9 officer.
He was flown to Eau Claire for medical treatment, where he was later arrested by Eau Claire County authorities. Davis has been jailed in Eau Claire ever since.
