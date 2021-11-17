A 51-year-old rural Clayton man will serve a year’s probation and was ordered to undergo domestic violence counseling – should that be his probation agent’s recommendation – after reaching a plea deal Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in connection with what began as a felony false imprisonment case, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
James R. Larson, 650 Seventh Ave., Clayton, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to a pair of misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, as well as a reduced charge of misdemeanor bail jumping, court records said. In exchange, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the false imprisonment charge.
The agreement also includes another change, allowing Larson to have contact with his victim, so long as the contact is not “abusive.” The agreement also allowed the court to retain $500 in cash put up as bond.
According to a complaint filed April 24, 2020, the defendant’s wife approached Barron County Sheriff’s deputies on March 31, 2021, alleging that Larson scratched her neck during an argument outside a relative’s home, and later barricaded her in a washroom.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with a St. Croix County case involving felony charges of battery and/or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, and making terroristic threats. Court records said Larson is scheduled to enter a plea in connection with those charges on Friday, Nov. 19,2021.
