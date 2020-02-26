A 35-year-old Cumberland woman could face up to 10 years in prison in connection with her fifth drunk driving charge, according to a complaint filed Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.

The defendant is identified as Christina M. Ladd, 2135 Superior Ave., Cumberland.

She was identified as the driver of a vehicle found shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019, in a street in a Cumberland residential area.

The arresting officer reported that the defendant’s vehicle smelled of alcohol, and she allegedly admitted to have been drinking earlier at a local bar.

The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A later blood test produced a blood alcohol reading of .272, almost four times the state’s legal limit of intoxication, .08.

Records showed Ladd had four prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2004.