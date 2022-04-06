An arrest warrant has been issued in Wisconsin and adjacent states for a Comstock woman wanted for allegedly trashing the home of her boyfriend, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
A complaint filed Tuesday, March 29, 2022, identifies the defendant as Johnna M. Devall, 42, 2101 Barron-Polk St., Comstock.
The warrant stems from an incident reported at 3:39 a.m. Feb. 6, 2022, at the defendant’s town of Crystal Lake address. Polk County authorities were notified first. A Polk County deputy went to the address and discovered it was in Barron County.
A witness identified as K.S.B. told a Barron County sheriff’s deputy that the defendant, identified as the witness’ live-in girlfriend “had destroyed his house.”
The deputy found a coffee table, a case of pop and a large tube of meat thrown into the yard. Inside the home were several broken windows, food and groceries strewn about, pictures that had been cut up, spray paint on one wall, and a hole punched in another wall.
The gas line to the stove appeared to have been ripped out and there were at least three locations where it appeared someone had started fires inside in the home
Furniture was overturned and/or damaged. The witness alleged the defendant had taken all his electronics and estimated the total loss between $10,000 and $30,000.
K.S.B. said he and the defendant had gotten into a disagreement that started the previous evening, Saturday, Feb. 5. The witness said he left the home for two or three hours to run an errand in Turtle Lake and to visit a friend on the way back. When K.S.B. returned home, the defendant was gone and the house was destroyed.
The arrest warrant went into effect March 30, court records said.
