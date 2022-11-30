A rural Barron woman who pleaded guilty to drunk driving, fifth offense, was sentenced to 18 months in prison during a Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, hearing in county Circuit Court.
In a deal with prosecutors, defendant Kaye L. Luehring, 48, Barron, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fifth offense, in exchange for dismissal of three other less serious charges.
The sentence also includes two years’ probation and a $600 fine. Luehring’s driver’s license was revoked for 36 months, court records said.
In a complaint filed Aug. 4. 2022, prosecutors alleged Luehring was at the wheel of a vehicle stopped by a Rice Lake officer. She failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.
Records showed Luehring had four prior OWI convictions dating back to 1996 in Barron, Polk and Dunn counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.