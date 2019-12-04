A Rice Lake man could face up to 10 years in prison after being charged with drunk driving, sixth offense, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
The defendant is identified as Milo C. Merrill, 35, 24 W. Slocumb St., Rice Lake. He is alleged to be the driver of a pickup truck that crashed late Monday evening, Nov. 25, at 11th Avenue and 3 1/2 Street in the town of Turtle Lake, about five miles southwest of Almena.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy found the truck rolled over at the location.
Two men were at the scene, one later identified as the defendant. He allegedly told the deputy “he was driving the truck, ... was drunk, didn’t want to do a field sobriety test and that they should take him directly to jail.”
He also allegedly told the deputy “he had five prior (operating while intoxicated convictions) and knew he was going back to prison.”
A preliminary breath test at the scene produced a reading of .108. The defendant was taken to Barron Hospital for a blood sample. Records show he had five prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2001.
