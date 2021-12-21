A former Ridgeland man now serving a 10-year prison sentence in connection with repeated sex assaults on the same child is scheduled for a status hearing on Feb. 17, 2022, as he continues to appeal the conviction, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Donaven C. Sprague, 36, was charged in October 2018 following an investigation that began after the victim, then a 12-year-old girl, spoke to her school counselor, who then contacted the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. The victim told a sheriff’s investigator that Sprague had molested her several times starting in 2015, both at home and in the cab of an over-the-road truck.
Court records said Sprague was sentenced for the crime in December 2019, but indicated his intention to appeal less than a month later. The latest development in the case was a telephone scheduling conference last Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. It was during that phone call that the Feb. 17 status hearing was scheduled.
According to court records, this is the second time Sprague has appealed the conviction since filing the original notice in January 2020. After the first appeal was denied, Sprague filed a second postconviction motion in October 2021, court documents said.
