A Rice Lake man jailed since his arrest in late September 2020 will go on trial Nov. 1 through 4, 2021, in connection with the murder of a rural Chetek man, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Andrew J. Brunette, 26, made an appearance Thursday, June 24, 2021, court records said. His attorney had submitted a motion requesting the court to compel prosecutors to provide additional information in advance of the trial.
However, the court ruled the motion had been satisfied. A final pre-trial conference is set Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
According to a complaint filed Sept. 24, 2020, Brunette used a 9mm handgun to shoot rural Chetek resident Garrett Macone, 24, in his house, while he slept there on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Investigators later learned Macone had been in a relationship with a married woman who was separated from her husband, the defendant.
