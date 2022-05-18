A 21-year-old Rice Lake man faces a prison term after his probation was revoked in connection with a 2018 vehicle theft charge, following a hearing last Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Barron County Circuit court.
But there are other court proceedings pending for defendant Dante J. Saal, who has been in jail since mid-January in connection with charges that include fleeing police in Cameron and Barron on Jan. 5, 2022, burglarizing three buildings in Chetek and Cameron, and stealing an all-terrain vehicle, according to criminal complaints filed in January.
Court records said Saal was put on probation in 2018 after pleading guilty to one count of vehicle theft. His probation was revoked following his arrest in connection with the 2022 charges.
On May 11, Saal was sentenced to a two-year term in prison, but was given credit for 337 days already served in jail. He was also ordered to pay more than $6,800 in restitution and other related costs.
Meanwhile, the defendant is facing multiple charges in Barron and Washburn counties. Criminal complaints filed earlier this year charge him with break-ins at a garage in Cameron and two buildings in Chetek, including a private home, and Image Plastics, Inc., as well as the ATV theft.
He is also identified as the driver of a vehicle that eluded police in Cameron and Barron during a Jan. 5, 2022, snowstorm, then fleeing on foot after his vehicle crashed into a snowbank in Barron.
Arraignment is set Friday, May 27, at Barron, in connection with those charges, as well as a felony charge of issuing worthless checks.
In addition, the defendant is facing Washburn County charges that include vehicle theft through the use of force, intimidating a victim and theft of movable property. Court records said he was arraigned on May 9, and a status conference is scheduled Thursday, June 16, 2022.
