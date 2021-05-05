A 59-year-old Rice Lake man could face up to as much as a 10-year prison sentence in connection with his fifth drunk driving arrest, according to a complaint filed Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, Douglas W. Moses, of Rice Lake, was identified as the driver of a vehicle stopped by a Rice Lake officer shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, on a residential street in the city.
The officer said he stopped a vehicle because he saw it going less than 5 mph, that it didn’t use a turn signal, took a wide turn, and was weaving in its lane.
The driver, later identified as the defendant, smelled of alcohol and allegedly told the officer he was not aware which road he was on.
He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test produced a reading of .391, nearly five times the state’s legal threshold of intoxication.
Records show Moses has four prior drunk driving convictions dating back to March 2014.
