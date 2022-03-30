A former Barronett woman remains in jail pending a hearing today, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, on multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding an officer and possession of methamphetamine, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Stephanie K. Harshman, 42, was arrested March 7 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection with a high-speed chase in late September 2021 near Cumberland.
Her attorney resigned as her counsel after she failed to appear for a March 4 hearing. At last Wednesday’s hearing, the court learned she didn’t qualify for a public defender and a lawyer still hasn’t been appointed for her as yet.
The court denied Harshman’s request to reduce bond and ordered her to remain in jail until today’s hearing.
Court records also show the defendant faces felony and/or misdemeanor charges in two open cases in Washburn and Chippewa counties.
Harshman’s criminal record dates back to a methamphetamine possession conviction in Barron County in 2002. She has also faced misdemeanor and/or felony charges in three other northwestern Wisconsin counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.