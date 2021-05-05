A 37-year-old Rice Lake man will serve two years’ probation after agreeing to a plea deal with prosecutors in connection with a May 2020 domestic abuse case, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Defendant Joseph L. Harvey entered guilty pleas to a pair of misdemeanor charges including battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the May 28, 2020, incident. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to ask the court to dismiss three felony charges: strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, and intimidating a victim through the use or threat of force.
Harvey risks a jail term of at least nine months if he violates terms of probation, court records said.
While he is on probation, Harvey was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and is not to visit anywhere alcohol is sold. He was also ordered “not (to) date females or have any relationship with any female without prior approval from (his probation) agent.”
A complaint filed last May 28 alleged that the defendant attacked a woman earlier that day and prevented her from leaving his residence.
