Two Washburn County residents each face up to nine months in jail and/or a $10,000 fine for allegedly failing to provide food and water to a kitten found deceased in a camper near Barronett, according to county Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, identifies the defendants as Kristy L. Mehalek, 28, and Michael D. Keller, 42, both of 612 Benson Drive, Spooner.
The complaint said a man and woman living on 27 1/2 Avenue, Barronett, contacted the Barron County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6.
The witnesses alleged that there were several people living in campers on an adjacent property, including a member of defendant Mehalek’s immediate family.
The witnesses said there were two unleashed black dogs running on the property, which had come on their own land and killed their chickens and geese.
They said there was also a dog named Lilly tied up on the neighbor’s property. The witness also knew about a small black kitten inside one of the campers, which allegedly belonged to the defendants.
The female witness said she hadn’t seen the defendants since Sept. 30, and was concerned about the kitten.
A deputy went to the property and found the dog tied up there. She didn’t appear to be in ill health but there wasn’t any food or water nearby, besides the table scraps that the female witness had dropped there for her.
Inside the camper, the deputy found a dead kitten on the floor. The neighbor alleged she had seen the kitten alive the week before. There were food and water dishes inside the trailer but the food dish was empty and there was little water.
The kitten appeared to have died just recently, as decomposition had not yet set in. The dog was removed from the property.
