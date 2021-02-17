A man from Superior who has been in jail since late December was sentenced Friday, Feb. 11, 2021, in connection with a high-speed chase and arrest in early October 2019, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
David W. Wangerin, 45, lost his driving privileges for life in connection with the incident, court records said. A 60-day jail sentence was also imposed, but Wangerin got credit for 47 days already served. The remainder of the sentence could be served with an electronic monitor but was left to the discretion of the jail, court records said.
Terms of the sentence also require Wangerin to serve three years’ probation. He was ordered not to drink alcoholic beverages and avoid anyplace alcohol is served or sold, with the exception of a Cumberland location where he works. He was also fined $600.
The complaint charged Wangerin with drunk driving, fourth offense, a felony, as well as resisting an officer/failure to stop, in connection with a chase on U.S. Hwy. 53 that began near Chetek on the night of Oct. 5, 2019, and reached speeds of almost 100 mph before the vehicle he was driving hit two sets of stop sticks.
Records showed Wangerin’s license had been revoked at the time of the incident. A blood test later indicated his blood alcohol content was .118 as opposed to the state’s legal threshold of intoxication, .08.
In a search incident to arrest, police found $5,000 in cash and a loaded .32 caliber handgun, the complaint said.
