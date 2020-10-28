A Cumberland resident is accused of embezzling more than $52,000 from St. Croix Casino, Turtle Lake, while a Cameron postal worker has been charged with misappropriating Post Office funds, according to a pair of indictments announced Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, Madison.
Federal grand juries in Madison returned indictments against Cammie J. Gillett, 44, Cameron, and Leva Oustigoff, Jr., 58, Cumberland.
The indictment against Gillett alleges that while working for the Weyerhaeuser Post Office between March 2019 and July 2020, she converted more than $1,000 in postal money orders to her own use, and made false entries in sales records.
If convicted, Gillett faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on each count. The indictment comes after an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Anderson is handling the prosecution.
Oustigoff is charged with multiple counts of embezzlement in connection with events alleged to have taken place over a three-year period from December 2015 through January 2018.
There are eight embezzlement charges against Cumberland resident Oustigoff in connection with the loss of funds at St. Croix Casino, Turtle Lake.
The indictment followed an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, with the cooperation of the St. Croix Tribe of Chippewa.
While employed with the casino, Oustigoff is charged with the alleged embezzlements that include:
Dec. 18, 2015 – approximately $9,500;
April 4, 2016 – approximately $7,500;
April 29, 2016 – approximately $1,799;
Sept. 13, 2017 – approximately $8,599;
Oct. 19, 2017 – approximately $8,599;
Oct. 25, 2017 – approximately $20,000;
Nov. 27, 2017 – approximately $8,000; and
Jan. 18, 2018 – approximately $8,637.
If convicted, Oustigoff faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper is handling the investigation.
The casino was also in the news in April of 2019 when the National Indian Gaming Commission charged the St. Croix Chippewa of Wisconsin tribe with 527 violations of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The tribe faced $5.5 million in fines after misappropriating $1.5 million in casino funds to individual tribal members.
In August of 2020, the tribe and Gaming Commission reached a settlement in which the fine could be reduced to $4.5 million and up to $3.5 million of the fine can be forgiven, provided the tribe implements several remedial measures to prevent future revenue misuse and recapture misused revenue.
