An inmate in the Chippewa County Jail who faces multiple charges in two counties will be sentenced in late March 2022 after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine to a police informant in a December 2020 drug deal in Chetek, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Scott W. Deraitus, 47, of Cornell, was arrested in early December 2020 after Barron County Sheriff’s investigators worked with an informant to set up a drug deal at a Chetek home.
During a hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, Deraitus pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of meth with intent to deliver in connection with that case. He also pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft after allegedly using the name of his brother while he was being arrested by an officer in Turtle Lake in an unrelated case in February 2020.
According to the complaint, Deraitus’ brother said he would file a similar complaint about an unrelated traffic stop by the Chetek Police Department.
The victim later told police that he had learned his brother “has been using (the brother’s) name when getting pulled over (on) multiple occasions in Turtle Lake, Chetek, Douglas, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.”
Court records said Deraitus is being held in Chippewa County, where he is a defendant in four other felony cases.
