A Birchwood man is free on bond pending sentencing next February after entering guilty pleas in connection with half a dozen felony and misdemeanor cases during a hearing on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Steven G. Davis Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to charges of vehicle theft, methamphetamine possession, three counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, and one count of misdemeanor hit-and-run in connection with charges that date back to last March, court records said.
A total of 13 other charges were dismissed as part of a deal with county prosecutors, court records said.
The most recent charges were filed in late September after Davis allegedly backed his pickup truck into another vehicle outside the Cameron Kwik Trip convenience store. He was later detained and given an alcohol breath test, which registered .049
At the time of the incident, Davis was free on bond in connection with earlier cases. Bond conditions required him not to drink. He was arrested.
Among the earlier cases was a March 2020 incident in Rice Lake in which Davis was arrested after he got into a domestic quarrel with his girlfriend, then went on a spree of vandalism that included damaging her van and ripping siding off a building where they were living at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.