A court appearance is scheduled today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, for a 38-year-old man charged with disorderly conduct/domestic abuse in connection with an alleged domestic assault on a woman at a home in Rice Lake on Nov. 27, 2021.
A criminal complaint filed Dec. 2 identifies the defendant as Travis A. Duxbury, 200 N. Tenth St., Cameron.
The alleged victim came to the Rice Lake Police Department Dec. 1, where she told officers that her boyfriend, later identified as the defendant, had kicked her out of the house.
She also said that during a quarrel on Nov. 27, the defendant had burned her with a torch. Officers who found burn marks on the woman’s back noted that she had a facial bruise, which she alleged was caused by the defendant.
