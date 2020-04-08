An early-morning crash in far southwestern Barron County on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, has led to a third drunk driving charge against a man from Boyceville, according to a complaint filed Friday, April 3, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Bruce Allen Isakson, 34, Boyceville.
Witnesses called 911 just before 2 a.m. Feb. 17 to report there was a vehicle parked on One-Half Street with its emergency flashers on.
The same witness called back minutes later to report an injured man was at her home and had been involved in an accident. The witness said the man had a cut above one eye and his hands were bleeding.
A Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived to find a vehicle “with severe damage in the ditch, tipped on its side.” Nearby was a tree with fresh damage.
The defendant was interviewed later at the home of the witness who called 911. He allegedly insisted that a woman had been driving the vehicle when it crashed, but couldn’t identify or provide any information about her. Later, he allegedly admitted he was the driver.
The defendant was arrested and taken to Mayo Hospital, Barron for a blood draw. The resulting test showed a blood alcohol level of .114, as compared to the state’s legal threshold of intoxication, .08.
Records showed Isakson had two previous drunk driving convictions dating back to 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.