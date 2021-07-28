A 21-year-old Cumberland man accused in connection with a fatal shooting on North Mill Street in Barron last Dec. 28 had his cash bond reduced from $75,000 to $50,000 following an appearance Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The new bond conditions also forbid defendant Clayton M. Lauritsen from leaving the state of Wisconsin. He was forbidden to possess a firearm and is required to have no contact with five other people, who were mentioned only by their initials in court records.
The defendant, who has been incarcerated since the incident, was returned to jail after the hearing.
The victim in the shooting, Lauritz Robertson, 45, of Barron was pronounced dead along North Mill Street, near the Canadian National Railway crossing, according to court records.
The criminal complaint said the victim allegedly tried to intervene in a confrontation between the defendant and another man whom the defendant had pursued in a car chase that started in Rice Lake.
