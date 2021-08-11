A jury trial for a Cameron woman facing a felony charge of child trafficking has been delayed from Aug. 16, 2021, to Dec. 15, 2021, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The defendant is identified as Amanda Eyman, 34, 1828 13 1/2 - 14th Ave., Cameron. She was charged in January 2021.
The delay was announced during a hearing Wednesday, Aug. 4, after prosecutors asked the court to continue the trial to a later date.
With the delay, the trial is now scheduled to take place one month short of a year after the defendant was charged. Final motions and other submissions to the court are to be filed no later than Friday, Nov. 19, court documents said.
According to the Jan. 19 complaint, an agent for the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation monitored an online conversation between the defendant and an Oneida County man in December 2019. The complaint alleges that, during the course of that conversation, the defendant had offered to trade her then-6-year-old daughter to the man in exchange for money and drugs.
The messages indicate that the Oneida County man later traveled to the defendant’s home for a sexual encounter, and that, once again, the defendant allegedly asked the man for cash in exchange for a sexual encounter with her daughter.
The defendant was arrested Nov. 13, 2020, court records said.
In June 2021, the defendant’s bond conditions were modified to permit her to have contact with four unidentified juveniles ages 14, 12, 7 and 5, when the visits were supervised and approved. In the case of the 14- and 12-year-olds, the father’s permission and supervision was required. In the case of the two younger children, permission and supervision were required from an appointed guardian.
