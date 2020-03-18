A Ridgeland man faces up to 12 years in prison after being arrested on an alleged seventh drunk driving offense in the town of Prairie Farm on Thursday, March 12 2020, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
According to a complaint filed Monday, March 16, the defendant is 51-year-old Phillip C. Nelson, 1213 1 1/2 Ave., Ridgeland. He was identified as the driver of a vehicle found asleep at the wheel by a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy on the afternoon of March 12. The motor was running at the time, the complaint said.
It took the deputy several attempts to awaken the driver, and when he opened the door, the deputy reported an alcohol odor from inside the vehicle.
The defendant allegedly failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test gave a reading of .270, nearly four times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
Court records said that at the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with an unrelated felony theft charge from 2018. The bond requires him to commit no new crimes while released.
Records show Nelson had six prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 1987. A preliminary hearing is set Tuesday, March 24.
