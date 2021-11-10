A warrant has been issued in Wisconsin and adjacent states for the arrest of a Cumberland man who failed to show up for a plea hearing Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, on a felony charge of drunk driving, fifth or sixth offense, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Nicholas R. Swanson, 42, 1005 First Ave., Cumberland, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, court records said. His most recent appearance was an Oct. 15 preliminary hearing.
The complaint said the defendant was identified as the driver of a vehicle stopped in Rice Lake late on the night of Sept. 3, 2021.
The arresting officer said she ran the license plate on a car in front of her, and records showed the defendant was the registered owner and that his license was revoked.
The defendant smelled of alcohol and allegedly admitted to have been drinking. He refused to take a field sobriety test and was arrested. Records show Swanson had four prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2004.
