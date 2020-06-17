A preliminary hearing is set Friday, June 26, 2020, for a rural Clayton man who faces charges of felony battery, methamphetamine possession and bail jumping in the wake of a June 4 incident at his home, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
The defendant is identified as 52-year-old Brett T. Nelson, Clayton. A complaint filed June 5 said the defendant allegedly assaulted a woman living in the 700 block of 8 1/2 Street, Clayton.
Two Barron County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home the morning of June 4 to arrest the defendant on an outstanding warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Dispatchers told the deputies that the woman who owns the home alleged she had suffered a possible broken wrist in an alleged physical encounter with the defendant that day.
The defendant was at the home when officers arrived, and he was arrested. In a search incident to arrest, officers allegedly found him in possession of a bag of what later tests showed was meth.
Officers said the woman had visible injuries to one of her arms and one of her legs.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with a 2019 meth possession charge.
If convicted of the offenses in the latest charge, he could face up to 16 and one-half years behind bars and/or fines of up to $40,000
Court records said the defendant is free on $5,000 signature bond pending the June 26 court appearance.
