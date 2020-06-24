A man from Barron who was arrested after putting his vehicle into a ditch along Mill Street last January will be sentenced in September after pleading guilty to a charge of drunk driving, fourth offense, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Christopher J. Underdahl, 64, Barron, made the plea during a June 16, 2020, court hearing. He remains free on bond pending a Sept. 8 sentencing hearing, court records said.
He was identified as the driver of a car that went in the ditch along north Mill Street Jan. 14. A witness told dispatchers that a man was seen walking south along the street.
A city officer located both the car and pedestrian, later identified as the defendant. He told the officer he had fallen asleep before the car went off the road.
The complaint said Underdahl declined to take a field sobriety test, but did take a preliminary breath test. The reading was .32, four times the state’s legal limit of intoxication, .08.
A records check shows Underdahl has three drunk driving convictions on his record dating back to 2011, and his license had been revoked for 30 months in October 2017.
