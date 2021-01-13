A Rice Lake woman who was due for a competency hearing in Barron County Circuit Court has, instead, reached a plea agreement in a case that originally involved a felony child abuse charge.
Defendant Cindy L. Witter, 62, Rice Lake, has been sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to pay more than $460 restitution, court records said.
The Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, plea agreement took place the day after Witter was scheduled to appear in a competency hearing, court records said.
On Jan. 7, Witter agreed to plead guilty to four counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property in exchange for dismissal of a felony child abuse charge.
A complaint filed last September said Witter was arrested Sept. 6, 2020 after a report of a woman smashing windows in four vehicles parked in Rice Lake.
An 11-month-old child, who was in one of the vehicles, was “covered with glass shards” when the arresting officer arrived. The child allegedly sustained a small cut on one of his feet, court records said.
The sentence forbids Witter from having contact with her victims, and requires that she complete evaluations, counseling, treatment and follow-up as recommended by her probation agent, including a mental health assessment/treatment.
