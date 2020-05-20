A 65-year-old Rice Lake man remains in custody awaiting a two-day jury trial in June following a hearing on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Court documents said that the hearing for defendant Raymond Roger Clark, of Rice Lake, took place to establish the admissibility of an audio/visual recording with one of the alleged victims.
The court ruled that the recording is admissible, as long as the victim is available for cross examination.
In a complaint filed in September 2019, the defendant was charged with having sexual contact with two girls, then ages 10 and 15.
The complaint lists incidents alleged to have taken place in Cameron, Rice Lake and Washburn County dating back to 2017.
The defendant has been incarcerated on $10,000 cash bond since Sept. 23, 2019, court records said.
The two-day jury trial is currently set for June 22 and 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.