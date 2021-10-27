A Chetek man’s motion to suppress evidence gathered in a child pornography case has been denied, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Jarel G. Flory, 33, 558 22 1/2 St., Chetek, was charged March 4, 2021, after an investigation dating back to October 2020, when county law enforcement was approached by the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a division of the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The complaint said that the Barron-Rusk County Emergency Response Team visited the defendant’s home March 2, where a search warrant was served and an external hard drive was confiscated from a desk allegedly used by the defendant.
After the court denied the motion to suppress, the defense asked that a status hearing be scheduled in the case.
Court records said the defendant remains free on bond pending a hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
