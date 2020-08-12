A Minnesota resident facing a prison term on a Burnett County burglary conviction has been ordered to pay $886.88 in restitution to Barron County for the cost of treating a man whom he allegedly injured in an assault in July 2019 at the Barron County Jail.
Court records said 34-year-old Jonathon L. Laboda, Vadnais Heights, Minn., was ordered to make restitution during an Aug. 5, 2020, hearing at Barron. The defendant made a video appearance from the Douglas County Jail, in Superior, court records said.
In a complaint filed Sept. 5, 2019, Laboda, 34, was charged with assaulting a fellow Barron County Jail inmate on the night of July 3, 2019.
The prisoner was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron, and suffered injuries that required staples to the left side of his head and a stitch in his jaw.
At the time of the incident, Laboda was being housed in the Barron County Jail in connection with active cases in Burnett County.
Burnett County Circuit Court records show Laboda was sentenced July 2, 2020, to a total of three years in prison and three years’ extended supervision in connection with felony burglary, theft and fleeing/eluding charges.
