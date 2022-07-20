A Barron man will serve 170 days in jail, was fined $3,640 and lost his driver’s license for life during a sentencing hearing Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Gregory James Spence, 32, was arrested on a charge of drunk driving, fourth offense, after a Chetek police officer found him slumped over the wheel of his late model sedan in November 2021 in the parking lot of a Chetek convenience store.
His blood alcohol level later tested at .392, more than four times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
Court records said Spence had three prior OWI convictions dating back to 2007.
