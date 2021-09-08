A former Chetek man arrested last May after allegedly threatening police with what turned out to be a fake bomb is scheduled to enter a plea on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The plea hearing for defendant Kevin L. Swartz was set during a court appearance on Friday, Sept. 3.
Swartz, 36, who now lives in De Pere, Wis., was ordered to appear in person if he pleads guilty to a felony offense, but he may appear virtually if the plea is in connection with a misdemeanor, court records said.
The defendant was arrested May 2 in Chetek, following a six-hour standoff with officers from the Chetek Police Department and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Response Team.
Several homes near the scene were evacuated while officers negotiated with the defendant. After six hours of fruitless negotiations, the Sheriff’s Department’s armored vehicle was used to breach the front door of the defendant’s home, court records said.
About an hour later, the defendant was arrested after he fell through a crawlspace above the ceiling, court documents added.
