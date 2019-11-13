A Chippewa County man is facing up to more than 10 years behind bars after a high-speed chase on Sunday, Nov. 3, between Poskin and Turtle Lake, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Tuesday, Nov. 5, identifies the defendant as Steve Pascal Dollarhyde Jr., 42, 1214 14th Ave.., Unit 7, Bloomer.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy reported he was going east on U.S. Hwy. 8 near Seventh Street (between Poskin and Almena) just before 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, when he clocked a westbound vehicle going 86 mph in a 55 mph zone.
He turned around and caught up with the vehicle within the Almena village limits. But the vehicle kept going and showed no signs of slowing or pulling over.
The deputy activated his siren, to no avail. The vehicle kept going at speeds between 65 and 75 mph.
The deputy then asked for help, and a Wisconsin State Trooper came east on Hwy. 8 near the Turtle Lake village limits. But the suspect vehicle kept on going until a Turtle Lake officer headed it off.
The vehicle finally stopped, but the driver, later identified as the defendant, didn’t comply with repeated commands to get out of the car. The deputy opened the driver’s side door, but the defendant had his right arm around the steering wheel and wouldn’t get out. Eventually, two deputies removed the defendant from the car and handcuffed him.
Although the defendant wasn’t given a breath test “it was readily apparent he was highly intoxicated,” smelling of alcohol and slurring his words, according to the complaint. An open container of alcoholic beverage was found in the vehicle.
The defendant was taken to the Barron hospital for a blood draw. There, he allegedly told the deputy “he would be combative and wouldn’t consent” to allowing a blood sample. But the deputies were eventually able to talk him into it.
Records showed the defendant had three prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2012. At the time of the incident, Dollarhyde’s driver’s license had been revoked for 27 months starting in December 2017.
The complaint charges the defendant with two felonies, including fleeing and eluding an officer and drunk driving, fourth offense, as well as misdemeanor obstruction and driving while revoked.
Court records show the defendant was jailed after a Nov. 5 initial appearance, and was to reappear late Monday afternoon, Nov. 11, for a preliminary hearing.
