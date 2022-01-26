A 55-year-old St. Croix County man is in the Barron County Jail awaiting sentencing after a 12-member jury found him guilty of felony drunk driving after a one-day trial Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Barron.
Defendant Kevin Richard Loenser, of Glenwood City, had been contesting the case since his arrest in Turtle Lake in October 2020, court records said. The trial began with several motions regarding the use of information about prior convictions in instructions to the jury, and an unsuccessful attempt by the defense to keep the jury from seeing portions of video footage.
According to the complaint, Loenser was arrested in early October 2020 after a Turtle Lake homeowner called 911 to report there was a car parked on the side of the road, and that a man (Loenser) came to the house to say he was out of gas. The homeowner indicated they didn’t want to help because Loenser seemed to be drunk.
After a village officer reached the scene and found Loenser sitting in his car, he initially denied he had been driving and refused to take a field sobriety test.
A preliminary breath test registered .311. Loenser was taken to Barron Hospital for a blood test, which later registered .318, nearly four times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
Court documents show Loenser had a record that included a 2000 conviction in the state of New York for driving while impaired, a 2013 conviction in Wisconsin for driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration in his blood stream, and two drunk driving convictions in Wisconsin, one in 2015, the other in 2018.
A separate complaint filed Oct. 26, 2020, charged the defendant with one count of felony bail jumping after he missed a court hearing on the earlier charge, and a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy found him allegedly intoxicated at a residence near Prairie Farm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.