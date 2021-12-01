A Cameron woman facing up to 40 years in prison on a charge of child trafficking is scheduled to go on trial Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
An attorney for defendant Amanda M. Eyman, 35, 1828 13 1/2 - 14th Ave., Cameron, requested the trial during a court hearing last Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Barron.
Court records indicate that the defense attorney filed a letter Nov. 26, saying he did “not foresee a (plea) agreement” in the case, and asking the court to postpone the trial, which had previously been scheduled for Dec. 15, 2021.
According to a complaint filed Jan. 19, 2021, the defendant engaged in a series of online chat exchanges in December 2019, which allegedly included offers by the defendant to trade her then-6-year-old daughter to a suspect in a criminal sex trafficking investigation, in exchange for cash and drugs.
