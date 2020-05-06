A Cameron man who allegedly used a knife to make a cut on a companion’s arm on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, is facing a charge of second-degree reckless endangerment, according to a complaint filed May 1 in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Joseph D. Penzkover, 23, 1371 19 ½ St., Cameron.
The complaint said that the 19-year-old male victim and his girlfriend were at the defendant’s home when the defendant talked about a “blood ritual,” went into the kitchen for a knife, grabbed the victim on his wrist and cut it with the knife.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene to find a man with his bleeding wrist wrapped in a blanket. He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Hospital, Barron, to be treated for his injury. Deputies later reported the wound required 18 stitches to close.
In a later interview at the jail, the defendant allegedly told officers he had been drinking vodka before the incident took place.
Court documents said the defendant is free on $10,000 signature bond pending further court action. If convicted on the reckless endangerment charge, he could face up to a 25-year prison term and/or a $25,000 fine.
