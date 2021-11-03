Two 18-year-old men, one from Barron, the other from Chetek, are scheduled for deferred prosecution hearings later in November 2021 in connection with what began as four felony cases involving marijuana distribution, fleeing and eluding, and other charges, as well as a civil suit filed by prosecutors against one of the suspects, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
During court appearances Thursday, Oct. 27, 2021, it was decided that defendants Darren E. Hegna, 45 E. Franklin Ave., Barron, and Gage C. Nelson, 2434 Tenth Ave., Chetek, would both be scheduled for deferred prosecution hearings on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Defendant Hegna was arrested and issued three traffic citations on June 22, 2021, after allegedly outrunning a county sheriff’s deputy on a dirt bike during a chase that started in the Dallas area and ended in Barron. A complaint filed July 6 charged the defendant with attempting to elude an officer and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. The complaint said that containers of marijuana, three handguns, a rifle, ammunition and $8,000 cash were found when investigators executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home.
Also seized was evidence that a package allegedly linked to marijuana sales had been delivered to defendant Nelson’s Chetek home. Another warrant was executed on July 7 for the home, where officers found two pounds of marijuana, 300 THC vape cartridges, drug paraphernalia and $1,830 in cash, according to the complaint.
County prosecutors filed a July 21 civil suit in an effort to seize the $8,000 cash found at defendant Hegna’s home.
During defendant Hegna’s Oct. 27 court appearance, his attorney indicated that there was an agreement in connection with the civil file and that the defendant will forfeit the money after the completion of a pending deferred prosecution agreement.
Defendant Nelson’s proposed deferred prosecution agreement calls for him to do 40 hours of community service within 90 days, court records said.
