A Holcombe man is facing charges in Rusk County Circuit Court after he allegedly screamed and began throwing things when his family wanted him to quarantine himself.
Phoenix O. Leary, 18, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. If convicted, he could face a maximum of one year incarceration or $11,000 in fines or both.
Leary appeared in Rusk County Circuit Court Tuesday, July 14, for an initial appearance where he entered not guilty pleas to both charges. Leary was ordered a $1,000 signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 22 at 10:54 a.m. two Rusk County deputies were dispatched to a residence in the township of Washington regarding a disorderly conduct complaint. Leary was in his family’s home damaging items and being physically and verbally abusive with family members.
A family member told deputies Leary had been sent home from college due to the COVID-19 outbreak and before leaving campus had attended parties and gatherings. Leary’s family asked him to self-quarantine to protect the health of his family, including an elderly family member.
His family prepared to move him to an empty apartment to quarantine because Leary allegedly did not want to follow the home rules. The criminal complaint alleges Leary began screaming while he started throwing lamps, banging on windows, dumping a half gallon of milk on the floor and also broke a drawer in the kitchen.
To protect the home, two family members grabbed Leary and restrained him from doing further damage.
Leary told deputies he had been trying to talk to his family to say he did not want to leave the residence. He allegedly began breaking things to get his family’s attention when they would not listen to him.
