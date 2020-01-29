A preliminary hearing is set next Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, for a 51-year-old Colfax man charged in connection with the beating death of his father earlier this month, according to Dunn County Circuit Court records and the Dunn County Sheriff’s office.
Court records said defendant Gary E. Styer made an initial appearance Friday, Jan. 24, and was being held on $250,000 cash bond pending further court action.
In a press release issued Jan. 21, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said Styer allegedly killed 78-year-old Edward J. Styer with a blunt instrument during an incident at their home on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
The defendant allegedly spent part of that day at the home before he drove to Eau Claire and later told an acquaintance what had happened, Sheriff’s Office reported.
The complaint filed Tuesday, Jan. 21, charges Gary E. Styer, N7311 Wisconsin Hwy. 40, Colfax, with first degree intentional homicide, an offense that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
According to obituary information, the elder Styer was born Feb. 5, 1941, in Menomonie, grew up on the family farm in the Town of Tainter, and graduated from Menomonie High School.
He served in the Wisconsin National Guard six years, was married to the former Phyllis Knoepke in 1966, moved to West Allis, Wis., to work for Allis Chalmers, then returned to Dunn County, where he farmed and also worked for Sanna Dairies for more than 30 years.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Jan. 25, at Menomonie, according to the obituary.
