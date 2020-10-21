A Comstock woman who tried to steal liquor from an Almena convenience store last March, then struggled with officers when they took her into custody, was jailed for three and one-half months and fined $2,629 as part of a plea deal with county prosecutors during an Oct. 15, 2020, hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
Court records also said that 43-year-old Dawn M. Radtke also pleaded guilty to a charge of drunk driving, third offense, in connection with an unrelated case from May of 2019.
Radtke was ordered to pay the fine within 60 days or to work out a payment plan, court records said. She will have work release privileges while serving the 110-day jail term.
Radtke must also provide a DNA sample at her own expense, and her driver’s license was revoked for 30 months, court documents said.
According to the criminal complaint, Radtke tried to conceal a bottle of vodka under her coat while trying to buy a cheeseburger at the Almena store on the night of March 20. The bottle fell out and she was detained until a Turtle Lake police officer arrived.
After being placed in a squad car, Radtke tried to kick out one of the windows, then struggled with the village officer and a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy who arrived to help, the complaint said.
