A Cameron man who was already facing multiple drunk driving charges was jailed Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, after yet another drunk driving arrest, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Nathan L. Brenizer, 31, was also charged with 14 counts of felony bail jumping after his latest arrest, court records said.
He was ordered jailed on $5,000 cash bond during a Nov. 20 initial appearance and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday, Dec. 1.
A complaint filed Nov. 18 said a Cameron police officer was on patrol that afternoon when he spotted the defendant driving a vehicle in the village and recognized him from prior contacts. The officer also knew the defendant’s license was revoked, the complaint said.
The officer said there was a strong alcohol odor as the defendant got out of the vehicle. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. An alcohol breath test produced a reading of .211, nearly three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication. The officer said that there were several open containers of alcohol in the back seat.
Records show Brenizer has three prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2011, and he is a defendant in two other felony drunk driving cases, one of which is to go to trial in March 2021. Brenizer is also scheduled for a Jan. 6, 2021, plea hearing in connection with a pair of felony bail jumping charges, court records said.
