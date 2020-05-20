A Cumberland man is scheduled to make an appearance Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court, in connection with a charge of first-degree reckless endangerment.
An attorney for defendant Devin Cole Baldwin, 24, Cumberland, made the request during a May 13, 2020, status hearing.
Also appearing (via telephone) was the alleged victim, who informed the court that the postponement to July was acceptable.
A complaint filed in February 2020 alleges the defendant had a handgun when he confronted police after a woman called 911 and reported her son was threatening suicide.
The defendant allegedly fled to another part of the house and police later heard two gunshots. Officers said they heard at least two bullets whiz past them. The defendant was taken into custody after about an hour-long standoff, according to the complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.