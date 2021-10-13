A jury trial is set Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, for an Almena man charged with first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with an alleged assault on a woman in February, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Jamie L. Dahlberg, 50, also faces two counts of felony bail jumping, court records said.
The one-day jury trial was set during a court hearing Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. A final pre-trial hearing is set for Dec. 3 on the reckless endangerment charge and one of the two bail-jumping charges, court records said.
The defendant pleaded not guilty in connection with the second bail jumping charge on Oct. 6. Another hearing is set Nov. 3 in connection with that case.
The defendant was charged after a woman called 911 on Feb. 20 to report that the defendant had allegedly hit her in the head with a hammer.
Four Barron County Sheriff’s deputies found the victim at a rural Almena home. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron, where doctors stitched up a mouth injury and later discovered she had a broken nose and sternum, the complaint said.
