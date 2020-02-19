A Bayfield County woman facing a five-year-old Barron County misdemeanor charge is now facing a felony arson charge after an incident on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Cumberland, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Feb. 12 identifies the defendant as Kirsten S. Anderson, 37, 69280 Fire Lake Road, Iron River.
A man called 911 on the evening of Feb. 10 to allege his girlfriend, later identified as the defendant, had set fire to a mobile home that he leases. He said the fire was out and he didn’t need the fire department to respond.
The man and two relatives were standing outside the home when Cumberland police arrived. Police found evidence of a fire in the bathroom, including a place where fire had melted a hole in the bathtub and charred the woodwork nearby.
The man alleged that the defendant had called him while he was headed to work and complained about someone else being in the house. He said he told the defendant he would deal with it when he got home from work, but said the defendant told him “if he didn’t come home (right away), she would set the place on fire.”
Half an hour later, one of the relatives called the man and told him the defendant had started a fire in the bathtub. The relative also alleged the defendant called her, asked her to come to the home, and told her “she didn’t mean to do what she did.”
The witness alleged the defendant told her she had thrown a cigarette in the tub and started it on fire.
Damage to the home was estimated at $2,100.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection with an open 2015 case in which she was charged with criminal damage to property resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. That case is set for trial in April 2020. Bond conditions require that the defendant commit no further crimes.
The complaint charges the defendant with arson, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.
