A 25-year-old Cameron man can avoid a nine-month jail sentence if he abides by terms of probation imposed Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court, in connection with charges of battery, false imprisonment and bail jumping.
Court records said Christian X. Weast, rural Cameron, reached a plea deal with county prosecutors in connection with what were originally four felony charges involving two separate cases, the latest of which involved an alleged violent domestic in a moving vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, near Cameron.
In the agreement, Weast pleaded guilty to three amended misdemeanor charges in connection with the case. The court imposed but stayed three concurrent jail sentences totaling nine months, with work release privileges. Weast was ordered to serve two years’ probation, have no contact with his victim except with her written permission and that of his probation agent, to undergo treatment for alcohol and other drug abuse, and to obtain domestic violence counseling.
Court records said Weast is currently facing a charge of hit-and-run on an attended vehicle in Eau Claire County, and is free on signature bond pending a court appearance on May 12.
His criminal record also includes convictions in Barron and Washburn counties on charges of theft of movable property and disorderly conduct.
