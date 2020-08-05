A 36-year-old Cameron man faces penalties of up to nine months in jail and/or a $10,000 fine after an alleged struggle with a village officer and a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy late on the night of Wednesday, July 29, Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed July 30 identifies the defendant as Anthony M. Teller Jr., Cameron.
He was taken into custody after a deputy went to Cameron shortly after 11 p.m. July 29 to help Cameron police take him into custody on an active warrant.
As the deputy approached the defendant’s home, he spotted the defendant, whom he recognized from a video sent by Rice Lake police in connection with a recent vehicle theft.
The defendant allegedly refused orders to put his hands behind his back, pulled away from the officer, and allegedly continued to resist when he was placed on the ground.
A Cameron officer arrived to help, but the struggle continued. When the defendant allegedly tried to stand up and flee, the deputy shot him with a Taser. The defendant was then taken to jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.