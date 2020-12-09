An Eau Claire man will make an initial appearance next Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court, in connection with a felony vehicle theft charge.
Defendant Alex C. Cuykendall, 19, was arrested by a Cameron police officer on Aug. 7, 2020, after he was caught in alleged possession of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee reported stolen from a home in Oakdale, Minn., according to a complaint filed Aug. 31, 2020.
He is now being held in the Grant County Jail in southwestern Wisconsin, where he is awaiting further court action on felony and misdemeanor charges in Barron, Rusk, Grant and Eau Claire counties, court documents said.
The Barron County complaint said a Cameron officer found Cuykendall and a codefendant, 18-year-old Jonathan E. Street, standing near the stolen car along a village street in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 7.
The complaint said the defendant gave the officer a pair of phony stories about buying the Jeep. Defendant Street was allegedly found in possession of credit cards belonging to the Jeep’s Minnesota owner.
At the time of the incident, Cuykendall had two felony vehicle theft convictions on his record in Grant County. Because he was charged as a repeat offender in Barron County, he could face up to seven and one-half years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, court records said.
Court documents say Cuykendall also faces charges that include:
Rusk County: vehicle theft (as a repeater) and resisting an officer. He is scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 28.
Eau Claire County: misdemeanor theft. His next court appearance is Dec. 14.
Grant County: misdemeanor charges including criminal trespass, theft of an abandoned vehicle, and bail jumping. Probation was revoked in that case in October 2020, court records said.
In all, the defendant has faced a total of 14 felony and/or misdemeanor charges in five Wisconsin counties, dating back to January 2019, court records said.
