A 37-year-old Amery man is in the Barron County Jail on $1,000 cash bond in connection with charges that include criminal damage to property, vehicle theft, felony bail jumping and brandishing a BB gun made to look like an assault rifle, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant David C. Winger, 657 U.S. Hwy. 8, Amery, also faces additional charges in connection with a pair of alleged family confrontations in the New Auburn area on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23 and 24, according to court records and Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch logs.
On the night of Thursday, Dec. 23, a New Auburn woman called 911 to report that she and the defendant (her brother) got into a physical altercation, and that he allegedly left for another family member’s home, where he was “eating peanut butter and ... asking for money for fuel.”
The next morning, Friday, Dec. 24, another New Auburn caller alleged that the defendant “ran his semi through (the caller’s) yard, ran over the trampoline, and then stole his ¾-ton pickup truck.”
Chippewa County authorities later notified the Barron County Sheriff’s Department that the suspect vehicle had been seen in Bloomer.
Later that morning, the defendant was reportedly seen at a mobile home complex on the south side of Rice Lake. A city officer spotted the stolen pickup at that location, with the door open and the lights on.
Minutes later, the suspect was arrested on tentative charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. He was also a suspect in at least two gas drive-offs in Rice Lake and Cameron, dispatch logs said.
By the time the events of Dec. 23 and 24 had taken place, Winger was already facing charges of criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping and the “use of a facsimile firearm” in connection with events alleged to have taken place Dec. 16, 2021, at Blake’s Auto Sales, Rice Lake.
The complaint said the defendant allegedly drove a 2011 Ford Mustang after being told he couldn’t take it for a test drive because the weather was inclement.
As the defendant was looking over the vehicle, he allegedly held what looked like an assault rifle, the complaint said.
An employee with the business told police he feared for his life, and he hid behind a desk because he believed he would be shot and/or the customer would take the car.
