A 21-year-old man was booked into the Barron County Jail late Friday evening, July 2, 2021, on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, following an incident in rural Clayton that resulted in the deployment of the Sheriff’s Department armored “Bearcat” vehicle, according to county jail and dispatch records.
Formal charges had not been filed against the suspect by press time Tuesday, July 6.
The incident began after a 911 call was transferred from Polk County to Barron County dispatch shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, July 2.
The 911 caller said a man showed up at his home in the 600 block of First Street, near Clayton, claiming he had allegedly been assaulted at a nearby home. The victim said that during the confrontation, the suspect threatened to kill him, and chased him up to the second floor of the home, where “all the shotguns” were stored.”
The 911 caller told dispatchers they could hear shots going off at the neighboring home. Emergency services were deployed at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and County Hwy. K. The Bearcat was later approved to help evacuate the alleged victim and 911 caller.
Shortly before 10 p.m., a deputy reported he had asked the suspect to come down the driveway with his hands up and empty.
The suspect was reported in custody at about 10:15 p.m. July 2.
