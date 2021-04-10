Sentencing is set for Tuesday, June 8, for a 21-year-old New Auburn man who pleaded guilty Friday, April 9, 2021, to one of two felony child pornography possession charges, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
In a deal with county prosecutors, Riley D. Coon, 114 27th St., New Auburn, agreed to plead guilty to a charge filed against him in June of 2020, following an investigation by the Barron County Sheriff's Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Washington, D.C.-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
In exchange, prosecutors asked the court to drop a second child pornography possession charge filed against Coon last month.
Coon was ordered jailed immediately after entering the plea. At sentencing, he could face up to a 40-year prison term, court documents said.
