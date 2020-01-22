Barron’s wrestling team pinned down a 47-30 home victory over Spooner on Tuesday, Jan. 14, but had what promised to be a busy week was shortened when the Bears didn’t travel to a Ladysmith tournament due to untimely winter weather.
“We wrestled very well against the Spooner Rails,” coach Darryl Stephens said. “We had some key matches that went our way.”
Devon Osborn got the Bears off to a great start, pinning Hunter Christner in 1:04 for a 6-0 lead.
“Tong Dara (113 pounds) is wrestling well and he also picked up a pin in 4:32 of the third period,” Stephens said. “At 120, Lorenzo Meza had a big match against Alex Daniels, who pinned Lorenzo in regionals last year. This was a great match that was close the whole way. Lorenzo won 4-1.”
Meza’s revenge gave the Bears a 15-0 lead, and while Spooner closed the gap to 6 or fewer points three times, the Bears racked up several key victories to keep the Rails at bay.
“At 126, first year wrestler Angela Zimmermann gave it a try in her first varsity match but lost in the first period,” the coach said. “She works hard every night and has improved a lot in a short time.
“Alex Martinez wrestled well at 132 and won his match 11-3 to score an extra bonus point for the team. At 138, Joe Mashak had a tough wrestler in Brody Jepson and lost by a pin in 3:29.”
With the Bears’ lead trimmed to 39-12, Bryce Keilholtz earned a major decision and 4 team points.
“At 145, Bryce picked up bonus points for the team with an 11-0 win,” Stephens said. “Bryce was tough on top and worked nonstop the whole match. At 152, Kylie Waldofski gave a good effort but lost by a fall in the first period.”
Senior Chase Peltier pinned down Eli Zaloudek just 53 seconds into the 160-pound bout. Austin Bladow followed suit at 170 pounds, winning in 1:36 for a 35-18 team lead.
“Austin was in some good scrambles at the start of the match and then Austin flipped the switch and had a big head lock and picked up a pin,” the coach said. “At 182, Daniel Senneff wrestled well against one of their best wrestlers, Carter Melton. Dan gave it a very good effort but lost late in the first period.”
Barron had to forfeit at 195 pounds, which briefly cut the lead to 35-30. Spooner then forfeited to Dylan Vaughn at 220 pounds before the varsity match ended on a high note for the Golden Bears.
“At 285, William Weise had a wild match,” the coach said. “William has been in a lot of those types of matches this year and that helped him. He had a huge head lock to get a pin in 3:22.”
Three JV matches were also wrestled, all against the same Spooner opponent.
“Roman Paffel from Spooner won two matches against Dakota Gordon and Christina Szmoniak and then Paffel had a match against Clay Melgaard,” the coach explained. “Clay had some nice single leg takedowns. Late in the match, Clay picked up a pin and the crowd went wild. It was an awesome display of sportsmanship from that young man (Paffel).”
The Golden Bears were hosting Superior on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and will wrestle another Heart O’North meet at Ashland this Thursday. The Heart O’North “Super Duals” are set for Friday, Jan. 31, at Ladysmith.
The Bears also have exciting plans for this weekend.
“On Saturday, Jacob Goff goes to Wausau for JV state, along with all our female wrestlers: Angela Zimmermann, Kylie Waldofski, Christina Szymoniak, Julia Cox and Amber Buss. Good luck to these wrestlers!” Stephens said, adding, “Have a great week.”
